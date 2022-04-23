Breaking: Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi joins his ancestors

The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has joined his ancestors in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

The remains of the top Yoruba traditional ruler were brought to Oyo in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites began, palace.

He was 83 years old and the longest reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for 52 years.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is expected to make an official announcement upon receiving the report of the monarch’s passing from the Bashorun of Oyo, Yusuf Akinade, the head of the ‘Oyo Mesi’, who will now lead Oyo before a new Alaafin is installed.

The monarch had been sick and a plan had been made to fly him abroad before he passed on late Friday night.

His death came after the two other senior Oyo State monarchs – the Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi died. All happened in less than five months.