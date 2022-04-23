Updated: Sympathisers throng Alaafin of Oyo Palace

Sympathisers have thronged the premises of the Alaafin of Oyo following the passage of the monarch, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi .

The top Yoruba monarch died in the late hours of Friday, according to palace officials at the age of 83.

TVC News learnt that the late Alaafin’s first son, Prince ‘Tunde, and other children had received the monarch’s remains at Idi-Igba, Oyo town early Saturday morning.

Palace sources confirmed that traditional rites had begun and the monarch would be buried by 4pm after the completion of the traditional rites.

Adeyemi ruled for 52 years before his demise, making him the longest-reigning Alaafin.