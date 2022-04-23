Oba Adeyemi, a symbol of Nigeria epic struggle in self discovery, self-actualisation – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has described the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi as a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self actualisation.

He stated this in a letter of condolence to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde which was made available to TVC News through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

The former President who is presently in Ethiopia condoled with the Oyo State governor, the family of Oba Adeyemi and the entire people of Oyo on the transition of the monarch.

He stated that the late highly revered monarch was a patriotic and highly respected traditional ruler who had immeasurable love for his people and great faith in a united Nigeria, declaring “he stood out as a voice of forthrightness in national affairs and he was as well a fervent promoter of mutual tolerance and understanding not only among the diverse people who live in his domain but also across the country.”

He added that, “is well acknowledged that it was during his reign that Oyo Town got transformed to the modern city that it has become today and not surprisingly, his contribution to nation-building was also acknowledged in the conferment of the esteemed national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR, on him and other honorary degrees that he received from some Nigerian and outside educational institutions.

“Like most great leaders, Alaafin was all things to all people. To his family, he was a tower of strength and a committed provider; to his community of Oyo land, he was an early model in national leadership; to his Yoruba kinsmen, he was a worthy Ambassador; and to the rest of Nigeria, he was a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle in selfdiscovery and selfactualisation.

The former President noted that his passage is like a dream, especially as he left the world at a crucial state in the nation’s history when his wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed.

He urged the Governor and all the members of his immediate and extended family to take solace in the worthy legacy and his mark on the history of this country he left behind.