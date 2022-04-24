Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi laid to rest in Bara

The remains of the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has finally been laid to rest.

The body of the monarch was committed to mother earth late Saturday night around 9pm in Bara, a 5-minutes drive from the palace.

TVC News learnt that culture of burying the Aláàfin at Bara started in Oyo Igboho, where four Alaafin reigned.

Alaafin Adeyemi III, whose father was Oba Adeyemi II died at 83 and reigned for 52 years.

He was confirmed dead on Friday night after the First class monarch breath his last at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, where he had been for routine medical check-up.

Islamic rites were also performed on the remains of the traditional ruler earlier in the day before his final internment.