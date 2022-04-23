INEC mourns Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, Oyo state chapter has commiserated with with the Oyo state traditional council, the Oyomesi and Oba Adeyemi’s immediate family over the passing away of his imperial majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who joined his ancestors on Friday.

The commission in statement issued and signed on Saturday by the State’ Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, he described the late Alaafin as a big loss to the state and in particular, the electoral management body, Oyo State.

The REC noted further that he would personally miss the wisdom of the late monarch, saying that he was supportive and has spearheaded various electoral activities of the commisison in the state, especially in disseminating various sensitisation programmes at the grassroot level.

Dr Agboke also expressed his condolences to the Oyo state traditional council, Oyomesi, Oba Adeyemi’s family, the people of Oyo kingdom and the entire Yoruba race, praying thatr will grant repose to the soul of the departed monarch.