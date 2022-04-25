Alaafin: Rites and Rituals continue as Indigenes throng in to pay tributes

Three days after the demise of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, rituals and rites of passage are still on in honour of the late monarch.

Traditional groups in their number occupied various parts of the palace to issue prayers and supplications for the family of the departed kings.

Sympathisers are also thronging in to pay tribute to the late traditional ruler as they prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the monarch.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi died on Saturday at the Afe Babalola Teaching Ado Ekiti after a brief illness.