Four persons stabbed to death in South-East London

Four people have been stabbed to death at a home in south-east London.

Three women and one man were pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, a man has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of murder. All five people are thought to have known one another.

At around 1.40 a.m., police were called to reports of a disturbance, and when they forced entry into the house, they discovered four persons with fatal stab wounds.

Authorities say they are still trying to contact the victims’ families.