A blast at a fireworks warehouse in a market in southern Thailand has killed at least nine people and injured more than 115 others.

The blast in Sungai Kolok, near the Malaysian border, is suspected to have been triggered by construction activities at around 15:00 local time (09:00 BST) on Saturday.

The market fire is now under control, the local governor told reporters.

According to preliminary findings, a “technical error” during steel welding was to blame, according to Sanon Pongaksorn.Footage on local media showed a big smoke plume rising from the market, as well as several shops, homes, and automobiles severely damaged by the power of the explosion, with several on fire or having their rooves ripped off.

Advertisement

An eyewitness who lives 100m (330 ft) from the market, Seksan Taesen, said he was at home when he heard a “loud, thunderous noise and my whole house shook.”

Thailand’s construction industry has a dismal safety record, with fatal accidents occurring on a regular basis.

Two individuals were killed last month when a road bridge collapsed onto traffic in Bangkok during construction.