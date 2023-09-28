A huge explosion at a warehouse near Tashkent’s airport killed one person and injured 162, authorities in Uzbekistan reported.

The fire caused an explosion and damaged windows in surrounding apartment buildings.

According to the health ministry, a teenage boy died after a window frame collapsed on him, and 24 individuals were hospitalized but were not in danger of dying, while 138 were treated for injuries.

Flights at the capital’s international airport were functioning normally, according to the airport’s administration.

Meanwhile, a special laboratory had been set up at the scene to investigate the blast, the emergencies ministry said.

Report says 16 fire and rescue crews were sent to fight the fire at one of the warehouses in the city’s Sergeli district near the airport.