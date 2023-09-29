NIger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, has got the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the upgrade of the Niger State College of Education, Minna, to a University of Education.The Acting Executive Secretary of NUC, Mr Chris Maiyaki, presented the letter of recognition for the establishment of the new University to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago at the headquarters of the Commission on Thursday in Abuja.

The governor was advised by the NUC to ensure that the institution is funded sustainability as education at the University level is capital intensive.

The development, makes the Niger State University of Education the 63rd state-owned university in Nigeria

The NUC highlighted that though the Niger State College of Education got conditional recognition as a university of education in 2013, successive administrations in the state were unable to meet the required conditions that have now being met by the present governor.

The NUC, which pledged readiness to provide needed support for the institution also advised Governor Bago to ensure the school’s facilities are upgraded to required standards.