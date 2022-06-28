Breaking News

Staff protest FG’s failure to upgrade Adeyemi College of Education to University

Staff protest FG's failure to upgrade Adeyemi College of Education to University Staff protest FG's failure to upgrade Adeyemi College of Education to University

Members of the Non-teaching Staff of Adeyemi College of Education have protested against the failure of the federal government to appoint a vice- Chancellor for the Institution after it has been upgraded to a University status.

The angry protesters blocked the popular Ore/Ondo highway, preventing vehicular movement.

The staff who also blocked the institution’s gate, said they are dissatisfied with the way the institution is still being run as a college of education

They wondered why Adeyemi College of Education which was upgraded to a University status in January in 2021 through a gazette has not become a full fledged University.

The workers therefore issued a week ultimatum to the federal government to aceede to their demands

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply