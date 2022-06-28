Staff protest FG’s failure to upgrade Adeyemi College of Education to University

Members of the Non-teaching Staff of Adeyemi College of Education have protested against the failure of the federal government to appoint a vice- Chancellor for the Institution after it has been upgraded to a University status.

The angry protesters blocked the popular Ore/Ondo highway, preventing vehicular movement.

The staff who also blocked the institution’s gate, said they are dissatisfied with the way the institution is still being run as a college of education

They wondered why Adeyemi College of Education which was upgraded to a University status in January in 2021 through a gazette has not become a full fledged University.

The workers therefore issued a week ultimatum to the federal government to aceede to their demands