Education Summit: Partners seek to transform sector by 2030

The Federal Government has stated its willingness to internalise the focus of the Global Education Summit by putting education at the top of the agenda of the country’s political leaders.

This was disclosed at the second “Nigeria National Consultation on Transforming Education” Summit in Abuja

The summit is aimed at mobilising action, ambition, solidarity and solutions to transform education between now and 2030.

The United Nations Secretary General is convening a ‘Transforming Education Summit’ in September 2022.

This is coming in the wake of the global COVID-19 disruptions to education.

The summit will seek to renew global commitment to education for public good which is at the heart of individuals, families, communities and nations.

This second National Consultation is being organised by the Nigerian government with the support of UNICEF and UNESCO in preparation for the country’s actual participation in the Summit in New York later this month.

The summit highlights some of the difficulties the Nigerian educational system faces and calls for their resolution prior to the expiration of the Education 2030 goal.

Nigeria needs to step up its efforts in the areas of inclusive, secure, and healthy schools, learning and skills for sustainable development, teaching and the teaching profession, digital learning and transformation, as well as education funding.