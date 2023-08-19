Osun state government says it is ready to reposition its education sector on a tripod of reliable, sustainable and people oriented policies that successive government can build on.

The state commissioner for education, Dipo Eluwole was addressing journalists at a press conference held to herald forthcoming Osun Education Summit slated to hold in the state between Tuesday 22nd and Thursday 24th of this month.

It’s a Press Conference heralding the Education summit holding in Osogbo.

The State Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole says the present administration is prioritizing education as the bedrock of development hence the need for the summit.

Submissions from critical stakeholders across public and private spheres will be accepted in order to ensure inclusive, people-oriented and sustainable reviews for successive government to build on.

The Commissioner gave an assurance that the report of the Summit will be thoroughly scrutinized for proper implementation.