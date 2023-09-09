Osun state government has promised to implement the recommendations of its recently concluded education summit in a bid to place the sector on the pedestal of excellence.

The State Governor, Ademola Adeleke who was declaring open the three day summit at the Osun State University in Osogbo

Education is the bedrock of development.

Successive administrations in Osun have implemented a lot of reforms in the education sector between 1999 and present.

The education summit organized by Rauf Aregbesola’s administration in 2012, chaired by Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, was notable.

The summit brought about some reforms including the introduction of Tablet of Knowledge, known as Opon-Imo’, School merger, single Uniform policy among others some of which led to a number of crisis.

However, the performance of the State in national examinations has not been encouraging.(GRAPHICS)

This summit is a step by the current administration to ensure an improvement in the sector.

Chaired by a Professor of Counselling and Criminal Justice from the University of Ibadan, Oyesoji Aremu, the summit brings together stakeholders in the education sector including teachers and parents.

The Goal of the summit is to find solution to the decay in the Osun state education system which has relegated it to the bottom of the ladder in performance rating in national examinations.

The State also has the highest number of out of school children in the southwest with 25.3% according to UNICEF. All these are to be addressed.

They believe the outcome of the last education summit under Aregbesola’s Administration had serious negative impact on the state’s education.

Professor David Fakeye spoke on the theme of the summit, tagged ‘Getting It Right and Revamping Education Sector in Osun state’.

Residents expect that the outcome of the summit will have positive impact on the Education Sector this time around

The Education summit committee is expected to submit its recommendations to the Governor in the second week of September.