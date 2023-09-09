President Bola Tinubu has approved the construction of 1,000 Houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, and Benue States as part of a broad plan by the Nigerian Government to address the effects of conflict in the North.

This was revealed by Vice President Kashim Shettima while he was in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Advertisement

He was addressing during the inauguration of initiatives that the State Government had carried out over the previous 100 days in his capacity as President Tinubu’s delegate.

According to VP Shettima, the President has also approved N50 billion for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to begin the Pulaku initiative, a non-kinetic solution to the crisis confronting the people of the northwest region of the country.

Advertisement

The VP stressed that all the parts of the country would benefit from the developmental strides of President Tinubu, while also stating that the Government was planning to re-ignite wheat production in the country.

The Vice President further said that President Tinubu was aware of challenges confronting Nigerians and would make efforts to address them.

Advertisement

The Vice President, who later inaugurated projects executed by the State government within 100 days, commended the vision and leadership of the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, particularly in addressing the welfare of the people.

Out of 77 new projects completed in 100 days of Gov. Babagana Zulum’s administration, the VP inaugurated the Shuwari ll Community School and Healthcare Centre.

Advertisement

He also commissioned the Alikaramti Community School and the Gamboru Liberty Day Secondary School, all within the Maiduguri metropolis.