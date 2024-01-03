Minister of Education, Prof Maman Tahir has reassured Nigerians of the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to revamp Nigeria’s education sector, and ensures it holistically addresses the challenges that has slowed down the growth of the sector.

He gave this assurance in Yola during an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of UBEC Junior/Vocational School at the General Murtala Muhammed College Yola, where he expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractor.

Vocational schools are to be built across the 36 states of the federation to empower youths with the needed skill that will make them independent in their choose field.

The ancient Murtala Muhammed square in Adamawa state is the location where the project will be established in Adamawa State .

The Minister of education is in the state to see the level of work done on the awarded contract of 200million naira.

Advertisement

The Minister also revealed federal government intentions to renovate and equip all of the federation’s 36 libraries.

He urged state governors to support the federal government’s efforts to revitalize youth reading culture.

The construction firm disclosed the value of the deal and promised to hand over the project to the federal government by the end of January.

This is one of the country’s key undertakings, which is not a conventional school but a junior/vocational school focused at training and imparting skills that will increase junior pupils’ production.