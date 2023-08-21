Tahiru Mammah and Yusuf Sununu have assumed duties as the minister of Education and Minister of State for Education.

They both took the Oath of Office this morning at the presidential villa and headed to the Ministry of Education at the federal secretariat.

They were received by permanent secretary, directors, heads of parastatals and staff of the Ministry.

Tahiru Mamman was the Vice- Chancellor of Baze University.

He served as the director-General of the Nigeria law school from 2005 to 2013.