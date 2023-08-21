Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has announced a reduction in fees for state-owned tertiary institutions.

The fees for various institutions have been decreased, ranging from 30% to 50%.

This reduction is in line with the governor’s commitment to fulfill his campaign promises and alleviate the impact of rising living costs, particularly following the removal of petroleum subsidies in Nigeria.

The move underscores the administration’s dedication to providing accessible and quality education while enhancing various aspects of the education system.