The Kano State Government has slashed registration fees for its indigent students at all state-owned tertiary institutions by fifty percent.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Yusuf Kofar-Mata disclosed this during a press conference in the state.

Nigeria has continued to face economic challenges.

Prices of fuel and other commodities have skyrocketed across the country.

But the government at both the state and national levels is trying to keep the situation in check.

In Kano State, Governor Abba Yusuf, has approved the reduction of registration fees for indigent students by 50% to alleviate financial hardships.

With the notice, all indigenes of Kano State studying regular courses at Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso, Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Kano State Polytechnic, Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, Tudun Wada, and Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies are to enjoy the 50% reduction in the 2023/2024 academic session.

This laudable programme is government’s efforts to redeem the glory of the state and make education accessible to everyone in the state.