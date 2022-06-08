Edo govt suspends all Union activities across state owned institutions

The Edo State Government has suspended all union activities across the state-owned institutions of higher learning.

The government issued the directive at the end of State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

The order followed the protest by students of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, over the continued strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

ASUU, Non-Academic Staff of Universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, and all allied unions operating across all state-owned tertiary institutions are among those affected, according to a statement signed by the secretary to the Edo State government, Osarodion Ogie.

Ogie noted that all academic activities are to resume in all state-owned institutions and all cadre of staff are directed to report to their duty posts immediately.