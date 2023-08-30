The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has flagged off the distribution of palliatives to the citizens of the state, aiming to alleviate the hardships faced by the people.

The Governor officially launched the palliative intervention program in Oyo town, stating that it would be executed through the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery initiative.

Advertisement

In his address, Governor Makinde revealed that in addition to the 3,000 bags of rice it received from the Federal Government, an additional 37,000 bags of rice, 5-kilogram of beans, along with garri, cassava flour, and groundnut oil were purchased by the state government.

He disclosed that the state chose to support local farmers during these purchases to enhance the state’s economy and announced plans to distribute farming inputs to ten thousand farmers to boost agricultural production within the state.

The distribution of the food items was carried out simultaneously across the 33 local governments of the state.