The Oyo state government has disclosed that it is set to begin the distribution of palliatives to 200 thousand households in the state.

The state commissioner of Budget and planning Musbau Babatunde and secretary of the 15-man Palliative Committee on Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery revealed this while addressing newsmen in Ibadan, after a meeting held by the state’s executive members.

He added that the distribution is set to commence on Thursday, the 31st of this month, immediately after the official launch by Governor Seyi Makinde. on Wednesday.

He disclosed that households categorized as the poorest of the poor within the state will receive 10kg of rice each and 5kg of beans in a phased distribution process.

According to Professor Musibaudeen, the palliative budgetary framework comprise various segments including food, food security (agropreneurs), security apparatus among others.

The total cost budgeted for the state palliatives is N8.63 billion and of the total cost, the state government shoulders N5.9 billion cost while the local government shoulders N2.6 billion.