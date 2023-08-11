The Nasarawa State Government is set to begin distributing palliatives obtained from the Federal Government in order to mitigate the impact of the elimination of gasoline subsidies in the country.

Governor Abdullahi Sule stated this during a visit to Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker Ibrahim Abdullahi at his residence in Lafia, the state capital.

He acknowledged receipt of Federal Government involvement, noting that the palliative will be implemented as soon as commissioner nominees are sworn in next week to ease the hardships caused by the elimination of the fuel subsidy.

Governor Sule informed the Speaker that upon arrival from the US, he was told that the head of the state legislature is sick, hence the visit to wish him a quick recovery.

Advertisement

The Governor appreciated the Federal Government for the aid and promised judicious distribution of the palliatives.

He applauded Speaker Abdullahi and his colleagues on the quick confirmation of the commissioner nominations and assured them of the continuation of a healthy working relationship.

While adding that God distributes authority to whomever he desires at his given time, he appealed for State Minister Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim’s support in order for her to succeed.

The Governor said plans are in top gear to replace the commissioner nominee of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government, Mr. Haruna Musa, who is indisposed for confirmation due to cogent reasons.

Advertisement

Responding, the Speaker Hon Balarabe Abdullahi appreciated the Governor for the visit to wished him a quick recovery just as he sued for a sustained relationship.