The kwara state government has flagged off the distribution of 250,000 bags of 10 kilogram rice as palliatives to deserving residents, to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Different groups and organizations formed part of the first set of beneficiaries.

250,000 bags of 10kg rice are current available for distribution while the state awaits the remainder of rice and maize to make up the 5 billion naira palliative from the federal government.

Representatives of different groups and associations are here to collect their shares.

Flagging off the distribution, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq acknowledges that the state has received 2 out of the federal government’s five billion naira palliative.

He’s represented by the Speaker of the state house of assembly, Yakubu Danladi.

The distribution committee is chaired by the Kwara state commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelusi.

Representatives of the beneficiaries express gratitude to the government for the kind gesture.

About five percent of the total palliatives is currently being distributed here while the rest will be taken to the 193 wards in the state for distribution.

