In a bid improve food security and standard of living for internally displaced people and those who have returned from the Niger Republic, Borno State, Governor Babagana Zulum has promised to subsidize fuel, diesel and agricultural supplies.

He made the pledge in Damasak local council while supervising the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable IDP returnees, including women and widows from Diffa province, Niger.

This is another phase of palliative distribution by Governor Babagana Zulum.

This time around, returnees of Damasak Local council are the beneficiaries.

Most of these people are farmers, and farming inputs are part of the palliative distributed.

Governor Babagana Zulum disclosed that this is a deliberate attempt to boost food production.

To achieve this, government would provide petrol for farmers at subsidised rate to ease their farming activities.

Beneficiaries also got cash and clothing materials.

Governor Babagana Zulum since assumption office has embarked on a palliative distribution program to bring succor to survivors of the 13 year Boko Haram Insurgency.