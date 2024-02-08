The State Chairman of Accord Party, Victor Akande has emerged the Osun State Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Committee, IPAC.

Victor Akande polled a total of fifteen votes in an election that took place at the Osun State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Osogbo.

This is just as Titus Odesola of the All People’s Party emerged as Secretary after polling 14 votes to defeated his rival from the Zenith Labour Party who polled only one vote.

Representative of the national executive of IPAC from Abuja, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman who conducted the election administered the oath of office on the new members of the executive, led by its newly elected chairman, Victor Akande.

In his acceptance speech, Victor Akande pledged to engender transparency and accountability in all IPAC activities, adding that his administration would prioritise unity among all political stakeholders.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mutiu Agboke urged the newly IPAC executives to make voters education one of their cardinal programmes as this would go a long way in improving the electoral process.