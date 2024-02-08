To enhance both security and economic development, border towns must maintain positive and ongoing contact, this is according to the National Boundary Commission.

This was the concensus at a one day workshop organised by the commission in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

The Borno State government and the National Boundary Commission are hosting this meeting.

It is for the establishment of Nigeria’s platform for local border authorities working with the Borno state government along the international boundary between Nigeria and Chad.

The state has witnessed trans-border security challenges which has affected human and socio-economic activities along the international borders in the last 15 years.

The state government on its part stressed the need for effective border management for sustainable development.

Advertisement

In order to achieve peace and stability between Nigeria and Chad, the federal government has given traditional rulers and local governments at the borders high priority.

The workshop theme is “transforming borders from barriers of separation to bridges of cooperation and integration”.