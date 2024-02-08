Nigeria and the United States have formed a working group to finetune modalities of partnership.

As a follow-up to last week’s Abuja meeting with the United States Deputy Chief of Mission David Greene, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, . Dele Alake led a Nigerian government delegation that met a delegation of the US government led by Senior Advisor to the US President on Energy and Infrastructure, Amos Hochstein on the sidelines of the on-going Investing in Africa Indaba, Cape Town, South Africa.

In a statement from the Ministry of solid minerals development, Mr. Hochstein stressed that the US has a special relationship with Nigeria, spanning several decades and cutting across diverse sectors.

He affirmed the interest of the United States to work with Nigeria to unlock investments in the mining ecosystem spanning infrastructural development, technical assistance in upscaling mining operations and investment in the mining industry.

Advertisement

The Minister in his remarks lauded US interest in the mining sector, emphasising that as Nigeria’s longstanding ally, a new vista of collaboration for mining development will strengthen bilateral relations and translate to mutual benefits for both countries.