Wife of Nigeria’s President, Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed her willingness to work with the United Nations and its organisations to address some of the issues that women face in the country.

Mrs Tinubu says she also hopes to pursue increased participation of women in economic matters, ending gender-based violence, child labor and the scourge of out of school children, in collaboration with various UN agencies.

She made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday, when the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale paid her a courtesy visit at the State House, Abuja.

Mr. Matthias Schmale promised on behalf of his organization to collaborate with the office of the First Lady, knowing her antecedents especially in the areas of Women and Children.

He said the UN is aware of President Bola Tinubu’s stand on improving the Nigerian economy, adding that the UN would support in that regard.

Schmale also stated that the UN would assist the first lady in ensuring that concerns such as polio, out-of-school children, child labor, and violence against women are reduced to a bare minimum.

In her response, Oluremi Tinubu said that her office is ready to accept the UN’s offer. She added that what they have said is something she is still enthusiastic about and is important to her.

She stated that her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative, is likewise taking all of these challenges into consideration.

Mrs Tinubu exhorted women to quit looking down on themselves and instead strive to better their situation.