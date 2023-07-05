Ahead of the November Governorship Election Imo State, the factional leadership of the Labour party in the State says it’s been strategic in its effort to take over power from the All Progressives Congress led State Government.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri the Imo State capital, the faction loyal to Lamidi Apapa led National Leadership of the Labour Party in the State said the Federal High court sitting in Bayelsa State had since settled the governorship issue and called on members to close ranks.

The State Chairman enjoined Imo citizens to disregard insinuations that the State chapter of the party is disunited.