Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, the leader of the G-5 Governors expressed his confidence in the next administration during a visit to the President-elect Asiwaju Tinubu at the Defense House.

Accompanied by Oyo State Givernor, Seyi Makinde, the two PDP Governors said the visit is to show their readiness to work with Asiwaju Tinubu to achieve good governance for Nigerians.

Governor Wike added that elections are over and it is time for Nigerians to support the in-coming administration.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was the leader of the G-5 Governors of the former ruling Peoples Democratic Party who opposed the candidacy of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as the Presidential Candidate of the Party.

The Governors said they were oppose to his candidacy because it flies in the face of the Zoning Policy enshrined in the Constitution of the party for Elective Political offices and the principle of fairness.