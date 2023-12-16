The United States has declared that it is ready to start working with Niger again, if the military government that took over at the end of July in a coup agreed to a notably quick transition.

Following the coup that deposed Mohamed Bazoum, the elected president of Niger, on July 26, Washington cut all diplomatic relations with that country.

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for African Affairs met with a number of Nigerien leaders while in Niamey, including Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, the prime minister nominated by the armed forces.

She emphasized that the Nigerien military power must announce “a deadline for a rapid and credible transition” leading to “a democratically elected government.“

The military recommends a three-year transition period before relinquishing authority to civilians, with the length defined by “a national dialogue” that will be conducted soon.

Mohamed Bazoum has been confined to his home with his wife and kid since the coup that deposed him.

Several former dignitaries have been arrested or have fled the country.

On Sunday, Ms. Phee participated in a summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) presidents in Abuja, which maintained heavy economic and financial sanctions imposed on Niger after the coup, conditioning their easing on a notably “short transition.”

Furthermore, the new U.S. ambassador to Niger, Kathleen FitzGibbon, who arrived in Niamey in mid-August, will soon present her credentials to the authorities, as assured by the Nigerien Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakary Yaou Sangaré, in early December.