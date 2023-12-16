More than eight million residents in Chad are expected to cast ballots in a constitutional referendum on December 17th, according to the National Commission in charge of the event’s organisation.

The adoption of a new constitution is a key step in the country’s transition from the current military-led government to a civilian one in a general election expected in late 2024.

However, due to the administration’s disregard for the national dialogue’s advice that the people should determine the type of government, General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno appears to be leading the race from the start.

Only one bill—the unitary state bill—is put forth and is backed by the administration, despite the fact that a small portion of the opposition supports federalism.

Prominent opposition leader Succes Masra has endorsed the draft constitution, giving legitimacy to the document and increasing the likelihood of its passage in the referendum.

Advertisement

The referendum is the final step towards the elections promised by the junta, which has been in power since 2021.

The two main platforms of parties hostile to the junta are calling for a boycott, and are putting up “Stop the referendum” posters with large red crosses where they can.

They hope that a low turnout will delegitimize a general whom they accuse of perpetuating a 33-year “Déby dynasty”.