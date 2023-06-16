The ruling junta of Mali has recently announced a referendum on a new constitution, set to take place on June 18th.

The referendum will present voters with the opportunity to approve or reject the draft constitution, which is designed to significantly enhance the power of the president.

This move is a crucial step in the military’s plan to continue governing the country until 2024, following the removal of former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.

This announcement has sparked a great deal of interest and debate among the people of Mali, as it represents a significant shift in the country’s political landscape.

The proposed changes to the constitution have been met with both support and opposition, with many questioning the motives behind the military’s continued hold on power.

The proposed constitution would grant the president the authority to “determine the nation’s policies,” appoint the prime minister and ministers, and dismiss them from their positions.

Mali has been grappling with a security crisis since the emergence of jihadist and separatist uprisings in the northern region in 2012.

The draft constitution’s provisions have sparked significant debate and controversy, with some arguing that it concentrates too much power in the hands of the president. Others contend that such measures are necessary to address the ongoing security challenges facing the country.

Despite these disagreements, it is clear that Mali faces significant security threats that require urgent attention and action. The government must work to address these challenges while also ensuring that any constitutional changes are made in a transparent and democratic manner.

The referendum has been delayed several times, missing a previous deadline of March 19. The announcement of the new referendum comes amid growing international pressure on the junta to restore civilian rule. The United Nations and regional bloc ECOWAS have both called for a rapid transition to civilian rule, and the European Union has suspended its training mission to the Malian army in protest at the junta’s continued rule.

Sunday’s vote is seen as an indicator of the junta’s commitment and capacity to organise voting in a country where militant’s militias have overrun swathes of its arid north and centre.

Frustrations over spiralling insecurity spurred two military takeovers in 2020 and 2021, but the junta has been unable to tamp down the insurgency or improve livelihoods in one of the world’s poorest countries.

No clear consensus has emerged ahead of Sunday’s vote.