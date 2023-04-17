The ruling military Junta in Myanmar have announced a release of over 3 000 Prisoners on Monday .

Those released include at least 100 foreigners in anticipation of the upcoming New Year Festival.

The military Junta said it aims to bring joy to people and address humanitarian concerns.

The junta released 3,113 prisoners, including 98 foreigners, according to the statement. However, it did not specify if jailed journalists or anti-junta protesters were part of the amnesty.

Since the coup in February 2021, the junta has maintained a pattern of granting amnesty to thousands of prisoners to mark the occasion of the Buddhist New Year.

Myanmar has been ruled with an iron fist since the coup in February 2021 which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s.

Despite the coup, New Year celebrations had remained a joyous affair with people celebrating with playful water fights. This year, however, many streets are deserted in boycott following an airstrike on a village that reportedly killed more than 170 people.