The Junta leaders in Niger have announced a 21 member cabinet made up both civilians and Military.

The Military leaders named Lamine Zeine Ali Mahamane as the prime minister and Minister of Economy and Finance

The Military Junta in Niger have from their tough stance, shown they are not in any way ready to relinquish power, as Ecowas and the West demands.

He had occupied the portfolio of the Minister of Economy and Finance in a previous administration thirteen years ago

The Junta also announced a 21 member cabinet who are to now steer the affairs of the country, signaling a consolidation of the Military government

Other portfolios announced include a Minister of foreign affairs, cooperation and Nigeriens abroad, Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Minister of National defense, Minister of Public Health, Population and Social Affairs and others as read by the junta declared Secretary of Government, Mahamane Roufai Laouali

This development and the defiance of the military leaders in returning democracy and releasing detained President Mohammed Bazoum have now further propelled more actions from the Authority of Heads of State and Government

In a communique read by the President of ECOWAS Commission at the end of the 2nd extraordinary meeting, ECOWAS is still open to diplomatic negotiation even as the body expressed disappointment in the actions of the military Junta

The Authority has also given an order for a standby force in returning democracy in Niger

Many are still keeping fingers crossed and hopeful ECOWAS does not get to the use of force before the issues get settled.