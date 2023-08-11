Governors of the five South East states have resolved to partner Federal Government to fight insecurity decisively in the sub-region.

Chairman of the Group and Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma read the resolution reached in a communique, issued at the end of the Governors meeting in Enugu.

The Governors resolved that the region will partner the Federal Government and other Stakeholders to ensure insecurity activities is contain in the zone.

The maiden meeting that was attended by Governors of Anambra Chukwuma Soludo, Abia Alex Otti, Ebonyi Francis Nwifuru, host Governor Peter Mbah, and Director General of the Forum Senator Uche Ekwunife, commended security Agencies for their Corporation, encourage them not to relent.

The South East leaders categorically stated that perpetrators of the insecurity in the sub region are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators.

The South East governor also resolved to hold security and economic summit on a date to be announced soon.