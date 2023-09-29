Sustainable economic road map and security remain vital elements that will reposition the economy of the South East region.

This is the fulcrum of a two day summit on economy and security organized by the South East Governors forum in Owerri the Imo State capital to address myriad of challenges confronting the region.

The Governors of the South East region, thought leaders, captains of industry, zone politicians, security chiefs, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders from the region were present at the Landmark event center in Owerri.

They were present for the South East summit on security and economy with the theme” South East beyond 2023, time for a reset” with special focus on the economy and security of the South-East for improved business environment and ways to build a sustainable economic road map for the prosperity of the region.

For the Chairman of South East Governors forum and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodmma, South East must unite in fighting the common enemy which is insecurity that has bedeviled the region.

On his part, Governor of Anambra State advocated for a sustainable economic plan for the region.

President general Ohaneze Ndigbo Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and some members of the national Assembly called for Political approach by the federal government in the release of the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu as part of efforts in addressing security challenges in the region.

It is hoped that the outcome from this summit will promote, advance and reposition the South East region for economic sustainability and growth.