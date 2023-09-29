Distribution of palliatives will not address the problem of hunger facing many Nigerians but eradication of corruption, reduction of inflation and ensuring low cost of living by Government.

The Pioneer Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Sola Akinrinade, remarked this while delivering a speech at the University’s 12th and 13th combined Convocation Ceremonies in Osogbo.

It’s the grand finale of the convocation Ceremonies and the convocation lecture is themed, “Universality of the University System: A case for functional University Education in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Professor Sola Akinrinade who advocated Provision of education that is relevant to the present generation also harped on the need for University autonomy.

He wants President Bola Tinubu to focus attention on how to make life better for citizens.

The Convocation was attended by the Chancellor of the University, Folorunsho Alakija who announced the completion of a multi-million dollars teaching Hospital her family donated to the University.

Advertisement

The Executive Secretary of NUC assured federal Government’s efforts to addressing challenges facing university education.

Highlight of the event was the conferment of first and post graduate degrees on 4,155 graduands as well as presentation of prizes to the outstanding ones among them.