The UK government has announced that more than six million people will receive a one-off cost of living payment from June.

Ministers said the payment recognises the extra costs disabled people in particular often face, such as care and mobility needs.

Pensioners will get an additional £300 payment later this year, bringing the total cost of living allowance to £1,350 for some of the most needy households.

The secretary of state for work and pensions, Mel Stride, said:

“This payment helps protect those who need our support the most, providing a vital financial boost to six million disabled people.

“Our multibillion-pound package of support reinforces our commitment to help UK households with the rising cost of living.

“It comes on top of record increases to benefits and the national living wage.”

In March, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced that the first of three cost of living payments, totalling £900, would be paid from April 25 to May 17 for those on means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit, with the other two due later this year and early next.