Investment Banker, Lawyere and Founder of the First City Monument Bank, Olasubomi Balogun, has reportedly died in London the United Kingdom at the age of 89.

Details of cause of his death are still sketchy at this moment.

Otunba Olasubomi Balogun a lawyer an an Ijebu Prince who is the Olori Omo Oba of Ijebu Land, established the hugely successful FCMB Bank Group in 1979.

Born Michael Olasubomi Balogun in 1934 in Ijebu Ode, he is a direct descendant of the Oba Tunwase a former Awujale of Ijebu Land.

He is a philantropist of note with several evidences of his charity work dotting the length and Breadth of Nigeria including the Otunba Tunwase Paediatric Ward at the University College Hospital Ibadan.

Advertisement

We will bring you more details as they emerge.