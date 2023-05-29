Founder of the African Independent Television, AIT, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi is dead.

His death was announced in a Press Statement by His Eldest Son, Raymond Dokpesi Junior on behalf of his family.

He did not however give any details on the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Marine Engineer turned Broadcasting pioneer survived a bout of the dreaded Covid-19 Virus during the height of the pandemic.

He was reported to have had a stroke a few weeks back.

He was born in October 1951 in the ancient City of Ibadan but was a native of Agenebode in Edo State.

Read Full Family Statement Below …

PRESS RELEASE:

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family.

The family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course.

May his soul rest in peace.

Sincerely,

Raymond Dokpesi (JNR)