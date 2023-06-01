The Nigeria Labour Congress has described the death of founder and Chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi as a big loss.

NLC Press Statement

(01/06/2023)

We Have Lost a Friend

We join friends, family and associates of Chief Ràymond Dokpesi in mourning the sudden demise of Chief Dokpesi, a shrewd business man and media tycoon as well as a cerebral politician.

Chief Dokpesi, an affable gentleman, a creative risk taker and an African cultural ambassador was a good friend of organised labour.

In the course of of our turbulent relationship with the Nigerian State when it was taboo for any of its media organisations to report Labour positively and fairly, he gave free reign to AIT and Raypower to report Labour freely and fairly. Until much later when other private electronic media entities came on board, we almost entirely relied on AIT and Raypower to be heard.

Chief Dokpesi similarly gave generous discounts to organised labour during live coverages of May Day ceremonies and other important activities.

Even after stepping down from playing an active role in running AIT and Raypower, we relied on his goodwill to exact concessions.

We have lost a friend and a fighter for whom there were no limits.

As Nigerians continue to reel from the shock of Dokpesi’s death, our hearts are with the family.

May God give them the strength to accept this difficult truth as well as grant Dokpesi eternal rest after a busy schedule here on earth.

Comrade Joe Ajaero

President