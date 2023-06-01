Argentina’s greatest footballer Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following Saturday’s final Ligue 1 encounter against Clermont Foot, according to coach Christoph Galtier.

Galter said ahead of PSG’s game against Clermont on Saturday that it would be Messi’s last match at the Parc des Princes.

It has long been speculated that Messi would quit PSG when his two-year deal expires after being suspended by the recently-crowned French champions in early May.

Galter in a statement said he had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer.

The 35-year-old has been heavily linked in the media with a move to Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Messi, who has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract, and helped the Parisian giants win two successive French Ligue 1 titles.

Former club FC Barcelona, where Messi had spent most of his career before financial problems forced a move to PSG, have also shown interest in his return.