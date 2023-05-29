The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of the Founder of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, describing him as the “pioneer of private broadcast media in Nigeria.In a statement, the governor said Chief Dopkesi was an illustrious son of Edo State, who recorded indelible achievements that marked him out as one of Nigeria’s most impactful media executives.

According to him, Chief Dokpesi was an outstanding businessman and indeed, a media mogul, who took the bold step to venture into private broadcasting and broke the ground for many who came after him.

He was a pacesetter and brave in his quest to build Africa’s most enterprising, private broadcasting brand.

He commiserated with the Dokpesi family, the good people of Weppa-Wanno, the Board and management of Daar Communications as well as friends and associates and prayed that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.