The remains of the missing Fulani paramount ruler of the Fulani community in Panyam district of Mangu local government area is yet to be found after days of searching.

The Chief of Army Staff has now given marching orders to operation Safe Haven troops to do all within their power to recover his remains and arrest anybody involved in the crime.

It is now days after the traditional ruler of the Fulani community in Panyam district of Mangu local government area, disappeared

Ardo Adamu Idris, was declared missing after honoring an invitation to attend a peace meeting.

Intelligence gathering has it that the victim was attacked, killed, and possibly hidden in a place yet to be found.

The commander of Operation Safe Haven was at the palace of the district head of Panyam to convey the message of the chief of Army staff on the development.

The district head of Panyam, while responding, said the community is shocked by the development but assures the security Operatives, of their cooperation in the investigations.

The leadership of the operation Safe Haven says they will stop at nothing to recover, as well as bring to justice anyone involved in the act.