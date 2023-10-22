As the search for peace and peaceful coexistence among crisis communities in Plateau State continues, the leadership of the operation Safe Haven has organized a symposium for religious leaders in the state.

The event is aimed at cautioning as well as drawing the attention of the various religious leaders in the state to the need to desist from preaching sermons or messages that are inciting in nature.

Selected clergymen from the Christian and Muslim faiths are seated in this hall.

The leadership of the operation Safe Haven has invited them to a symposium on the need for them to prioritize preaching sermons and messages that promote unity, love, religious tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

It is believed that when preachers use their platform to vilify or demonize other faiths or groups, it fuels religious or ethnic tensions, which can lead to conflicts and undermine peaceful coexistence.

A paper presentation on the subject matter was presented by two prominent religious leaders to the clergymen in attendance.

A question and answer as well as a commendation session were next for participants to understand areas deemed not clear on the subject matter.

