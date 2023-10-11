Operation SAFE HAVEN is on a mission of mopping-up illegal arms, ammunition and weapons across its Joint Operation Area of Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna States.

Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, Commander, Special Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA), said this on October 10, 2023, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Mangu, Plateau State.

Addressing stakeholders at the Miskhagam Mwaghavul event, the Comd OPSH/GOC stated that through the gathering, he was certain that Mangu Local Government Area and Plateau State as a whole will begin to enjoy permanent peace.

He stated that forgiveness was critical in breaking the continuous cycle of violence in Mangu LGA.

General Abubakar disclosed that the triggers of conflict must be adequately addressed by the appropriate authorities, so as to eradicate crisis in the society.

While relaying the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff directive that everything legal must be done to stop the circle of violence in Mangu LGA, he called on the people to respect the traditional institution, which is the custodian of peace.

He reiterated that the killing of the Ardo of Panyam was a criminal act carried out by a few who would soon be brought to justice.

Earlier In separate remarks, the Emir of Wase, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Sambo Haruna, Miskhagam Mwaghavul, His Royal Highness Da John Hirse, and Chairman Mangu LGA Transition Committee, Honorable Markus Artu, stated that the meeting was organized to provide solutions to issues confronting the local government and to get everyone on board with the peace-building process initiated by relevant authorities.

They praised Comd. OPSH/GOC for his visible accomplishments and dedication to promoting peace in the state.

They urged people to give peace a chance and learn to live with one another while emphasizing the significance of conversation in conflict resolution.

Professor Sonni Tyoden, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, praised the event’s organizers for creating a venue for all parties concerned to air their grievances and map a course ahead to address all issues presented. He went on to say that the meeting shows that traditional rulers are the light in their communities.