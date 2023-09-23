The Operation Safe Haven leadership has relocated displaced residents of seventeen of the many communities invaded by gunmen in Mangu local Government area of Plateau state.

This is in line with the mandate of Operation Safe Haven, to restore normalcy and lasting peace across all troubled communities in the state.

There has been an outcry in recent times about the alleged acts of illegal land grabbing and forceful conversion of properties belonging to the displaced natives by the suspected bandits

Advertisement

The criminals had unleashed mayhem on communities across Mangu, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom Council crisis areas of Plateau State.

The State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, worried by the development, recently announced the setting up of the anti-land-grabbing taskforce to tackle the menace in the state.

The Operation Haven Taskforce deployed to the state was mandated to restore normalcy and proffer a lasting solution.

Advertisement

There are areas where efforts have not been easy for troops on the peace mission in the state.

The Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abubakar Abdullsalam, upon assumption of office, promised to do all within his power to achieve the mandate given to him.

Relocation of all displaced victims back to their ancestral communities is a major commitment the STF Commander has pledged to see to fruition.

Advertisement

At this peace meeting with stakeholders and leaders of warring communities in the state, the commander asserts his team has successfully relocated 17 previously displaced villages.

Destruction of farmlands and crops and illegal grazing at night are another challenge, the Taskforce must tackle as it is disturbing the peace process.

A penalty for such acts has been declared by the commander.

Advertisement

The leadership of Operation Safe Haven assured that troops are very much determined to succeed in their mandate of tackling all forms of insecurity bedeviling communities in the state.