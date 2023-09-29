Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has paraded 8 criminal suspects in connection with the murder of one Mrs. Dorathy Jonathan and the killing of a herder at Gora town all in Kaduna State.

The criminal suspects were paraded for other criminal activities such as gunrunning, gun manufacturing, attack and burning of Saint Raphael Catholic Church at Fadan Kamantan village, Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the Headquarters Operation SAFE HAVEN in Jos, on Friday 29 September 2023, the Media Information Officer OPSH, Captain Oya James, said two of the suspects were arrested for the gruesome murder of Mrs. Dorathy Jonathan at Afana village in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

According to the Media Information Officer, following a weeklong intelligence operations, a wanted gunrunner, Napoleon John was also arrested. The arrested suspect led troops to a concealed factory where arms of different caliber were sold by another miscreant, Monday Dunia who confessed to have been in the business for more than five years fueling the crisis in Kaduna and neighboring Plateau States.

Two suspects were equally arrested for their involvement in the killing of a herder, following a reprisal attack by locals over the killing of a farmer at Gora town. While two other suspects, Hassan Mato and Ahmad Khalifa were arrested for attacking and burning Saint Raphael Catholic Church at Fadan Kamantan village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State, killing a seminarian, Naaman Stephen Ngophe while Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo and Noah Monday were rescued during the attack by troops.

A total of 31 different caliber of weapons were recovered from the suspects including 3 AK 47 Riffles, 5 fabricated AK 47 Riffles, 1x Pump action rifle and 10 locally fabricated pistols. Others include 8 fabricated revolvers rifle and 3 locally fabricated Sub Machine guns.

The General Officer Commanding, 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, appreciates every law-abiding citizens for their unwavering support in the fight against criminality, and promised that the suspects would be prosecuted in court immediately investigations are concluded.